A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect today and Thursday for excessive heat in the Mid State.
The hottest weather in years is likely today and Thursday.
Highs this afternoon will range from the mid to upper 90s for areas well west of the Cumberland Plateau. Nashville's high should be 98 degrees. Locations along and near the Plateau will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.
The heat index today will be in the low 100s.
Tonight, expect little relief with lows in the low-mid 70s.
Even hotter weather's in store for Thursday with highs around 100 degrees. If Nashville's temperature reaches 100, it'll be the first time since 2012.
Isolated storms return on Friday, but it'll still be very hot -- in the mid 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are also possible Saturday with a high of 94.
Storms will be more prevalent on Sunday with a high near 90. Then, cooler and noticeably less humid air will take over for the start of next week.
