A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect through Tuesday morning for dangerously cold temperatures, the coldest of the season.
Still some light snow falling along the northeast Cumberland Plateau, all will be ending overnight.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6:00 A.M. Tuesday for the parts of the Cumberland Plateau still receiving snow.
As the sky clears overnight lows fall into the 20s.
Tuesday sunshine returns and the cold sticks around for another day. Highs will be in the low 40s and low will be in the mid 20s.
Wednesday with more sunshine the highs will climb back to near 50°.
Thursday morning rain returns will possible snow mixing in. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s by afternoon changing the precipitation to all rain again.
Some lingering showers Friday morning, then drier in the afternoon. High in the upper 40s.
Saturday partly cloudy with a stray shower possible, high near 50.
Sunday mostly sunny and cool with the high near 50 again.
Both days weekend morning lows will be near freezing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.