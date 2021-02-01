A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee for snowfall accumulation and potential slick spots tonight.
Another round of snow will fall across the Cumberland Plateau this evening. As far as snowfall accumulations, areas on the Plateau could see up to 2" in spots. A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect there until 12MID tonight.
Tonight any moisture left on roads will freeze making them slick, low in the upper 20s.
We dry out and warm up starting Tuesday with sunshine and low 40s returning to the area.
Wednesday will be chilly but sunny with a cold low in the mid 20s and a high in the mid 40s.
Thursday partly cloudy with temperatures milder in the 50s. Thursday night, showers return to the area, and rain continue through Friday morning.
Friday will start in the mid 30s with those showers. Expect some clearing in the afternoon, high in the upper 40s.
Saturday partly cloudy with a high in the upper 40s. Late Saturday another chance of snow ending before dawn on Sunday.
Sunday turns very cold with a high only near 30.
