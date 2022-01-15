A 4WARN Weather Alert in effect for all of Middle TN tonight and through Sunday for potentially significant snowfall and poor travel conditions.
Our pending snowstorm is currently working through the middle of the country and will continue to dip into the southeastern portions of the U.S. today and tomorrow.
For today, scattered, cold showers will be around through the day.
Temperatures should be warm enough that everything stays as rain through the day but it is possible some see a wintry mix at times.
Tonight, rain will transition to a wintry mix of rain/sleet/snow before eventually becoming all snow through early Sunday morning.
Steady snow showers, and sleet/wintry mix for some farther south, will be around the region until late-afternoon Sunday.
Snowfall amounts look to range from 2"-7" across the area with locally higher amounts where heavier bands of snow setup. Amounts will be lighter the further south you are as temperatures will be a bit warmer - meaning you could see more sleet/wintry mix than anything
Travel conditions could get dangerous for the area through the day Sunday. Travel conditions could still be poor through Monday, too.
The main message - significant snowfall is possible for the area and travel conditions could quickly become dangerous Sunday and Monday. Stay off the roads if you don't need to travel Sunday.
