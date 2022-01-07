A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for significant snowfall across Middle Tennessee today. The Alert continues on Friday for dangerously cold temperatures, especially in the morning hours.

A 4WARN Weather Alert continues.  Dangerous cold will linger through Saturday morning, as roads remain treacherous.

Friday morning temperatures will start out in the teens-- even single digits in some areas. Highs today won't even break above freezing, so none of the snow from yesterday is expected to melt, despite seeing some sunshine today. Lows will fall to the teens once again overnight. 

By Saturday afternoon, we being to warm up to the mid-40s under a partly sunny sky. We should see some good melting by this point. Lows will be warmer, too-- only falling to the low 40s. 

Rain returns on Sunday with even warmer temperatures. Expect rain showers most all of the morning and afternoon with highs in the low 50s. It will get cold again heading into Monday morning as lows drop to the mid-20s. 

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and sunny, but cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s each day with lows in the teens. 

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. Warming to the low 50s on Thursday with a small chance of a rain shower. 

Melanie Layden

