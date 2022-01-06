A 4WARN Weather Alert continues. Dangerous cold will linger through Saturday morning, as roads remain treacherous.
Overnight, temperatures will tumble to around 10 degrees. Roads will remain very treacherous. Travel is discouraged.
Temperatures will remain below freezing on Friday, although sunshine will return, so a little melting will take place in direct sunlight. If you do have to travel, drive slowly. Don't be in a hurry. Choose the flattest route, which often isn't the shortest. On unavoidable hills remember to use low gear. Finally, before leaving the house ensure your car is stocked with extra layers, food, and water in case you get stuck.
After a start in the teens and low 20s on Saturday, temperatures will recover into the 40s. More melting will take place Sunday with highs in the 50s likely and rain.
Colder air will return Monday. Temperatures will moderate Tuesday. Next week appears dry until possibly Friday.
