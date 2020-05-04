Most of the day today will be quiet and warm. Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. More storms are set to move in this evening and last until the early morning hours. Some storms could be strong-to-severe with damaging winds and hail as the primary threats. However, a spin-up tornado and flash flooding can't be ruled out.
Rain clears out by mid-afternoon Tuesday, then cooler air takes over. Highs will be in the low 70s. Even cooler in the 60s for the rest of the week.
Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny before another round of rain showers returns on Friday. Both Saturday and Sunday look quiet but still cooler in the 60s.
