Most of the day today will be quiet and warm. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. More storms are set to move in during the late afternoon and early evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with high wind and hail as the primary threats.
Rain wraps up early Tuesday. Highs in the 70s.
Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs hovering in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Another round of rain and thunderstorms move in for Friday.
Both Saturday and Sunday for now look good for outdoor activities. Highs in the 60s.
