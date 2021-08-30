We continue to monitor the movement of Tropical Storm Ida this afternoon as it continues to march north through the southeastern U.S.. Ida will continue to weaken into a tropical depression as it heads toward middle Tennessee but will retain its bands of steady and heavy rainfall. What that means for us here in middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky is that flash flooding will be our main concerns as Ida moves through. A flash flood watch will go into effect tonight for the mid-state, and remain in effect through early Wednesday morning.
Now let's break this all down.
Later this afternoon and this evening we'll see some scattered shower and storms break out ahead of the main rain core of Ida. Any storm this evening could pack heavier rain along with a gusty wind. We also cannot rule out the LOW END chance of a brief spin-up tornado. Steadier bands of rain will then move in overnight and last through our day tomorrow. Within these steady rounds of rain we can expect occasional tropical downpours. 2-5" of rain can be expected through the mid-state so be sure to keep an eye out for flash flooding, especially in areas of poor drainage along with small creeks and streams. What's left of Ida will move out of our area Tuesday night and we'll just see a leftover shower for our Wednesday.
Much more comfortable weather will follow on Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s along with lower humidity each day. The nice weather carries right over into our weekend with temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday and the upper 80s on Sunday. Both days we can expect abundant sunshine as well.
