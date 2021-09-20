We are already seeing flooding through parts of Middle Tennessee, especially in poor drainage areas and small creeks and streams. If you encounter a flooded roadway remember to never try and drive through it!

4WARN Weather Alert in effect due to the possibility of additional areas of flooding early this evening.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect until 7 pm for Middle Tennessee.

This evening, areas of rain will gradually diminish.  Watch for localized flooding and ponding on roads.  Reduce speed while traveling.  Remember -- never cross a road covered in water.  Turn around and go another way.

It'll stay mild and muggy tonight with lows by morning around 70.  By sunrise Tuesday, most areas will be dry expect for a few spots of drizzle.

By Tuesday afternoon, showers will have redeveloped.  A few thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front enters the Mid State from the west late in the afternoon.  High, 81.  While a storm or two could produce strong wind gusts, most will remain well below severe limits.  Watch for isolated additional areas of flooding, too.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and much cooler.  Count on highs only in the 60s.  It'll be a "jacket day" for many.  An occasional breeze will accentuate the fall feeling, appropriately, on the first day of autumn.  Expect lingering showers for at least the first half of Wednesday, too.

Sunshine will then return Thursday and remain through this weekend.  Temperatures will be at or below seasonal averages, Wednesday through Sunday.

