A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect this evening because snow showers could drop up to 1" of snow along the Cumberland Plateau. In those areas, roads could become treacherous.
This evening, snow showers and flurries will continue. While it's conceivable a dusting of snow could occur west of the Cumberland Plateau, most accumulation of snow will be confined to far eastern Middle Tennessee. It'll turn windier and colder as temperatures plummet into the teens. Snow showers should exit the Nashville area by mid evening and the Plateau by Saturday morning.
Saturday will be sunny, but very cold with less wind. Count on highs in the upper 20s - mid 30s.
Sunday will start cold, but will warm into the low-mid 50s.
Even warmer air will develop for most of next week. Rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday.
Another sharp cold front will pass through Middle Tennessee on Thursday, allowing bitterly cold air to return next Friday.
