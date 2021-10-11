** 4WARN Weather Alert: A strong storm or two could produce brief, damaging wind gusts well northwest of Nashville between 4 pm and 8 pm today.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy, windy, and warm. Count on highs in the low-mid 80s.
As a cold front approaches from Arkansas late today, a broken line of showers and thunderstorms will move in. One or two storms may produce a quick burst of damaging wind. The zone with this threat is southwest Kentucky and communities near and west of the Tennessee River.
By the time the rain reaches Nashville (around 7:30 pm), it should just be run-of-the-mill showers. The rain will gradually work eastward overnight.
Tuesday will dawn with a few showers near the Cumberland Plateau. Then, sunshine will take over for all. We'll have highs in the low 80s again.
The rest of the week will remain unseasonably warm. Another cold front will slide through Friday night or early Saturday with more showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler, drier air with build in in its wake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.