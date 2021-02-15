4WARN Weather Alert: A major winter storm will affect Middle TN today

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Monday and Tuesday as a strong winter storm moves through the area. Treacherous road conditions are expected for the next 48 hours.
The first wave of wintry weather is moving out of the area this morning but the second, stronger wave will move in late morning/early afternoon.
Around a half inch of sleet fell overnight which has made the roads even slicker than before bedtime Sunday.
Use extreme caution if you are commuting today. Also, don't crowd the plow
The second round moves in this afternoon and will initially be a mix of freezing rain and sleet before becoming all snow later in the day.
Snowfall amounts will be highest in the west/northwest with lighter amounts the more eastward you go.
West/Northwest TN: 4 to 6"
West Middle TN (Nashville): 2-4"
East Middle TN & Plateau (East of I-65) 1-2" or less
Ice accumulations will be greatest for areas east of I-65. We believe a tenth of an inch up to a half inch is likely.
Temperatures remain below freezing for the next several days meaning road conditions will be slow to improve.
Another winter storm will move through the area Wednesday night into Thursday and will bring the potential for another round of mixed precipitation.
Snowfall looks more likely for West/Northwest TN again.
The rest of the Mid State will likely get a round of freezing rain/sleet first before switching to snow. There's still lots of fine-tuning to do with this mid-week storm.
Let's get through the one today and tomorrow first.
