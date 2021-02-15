A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Monday and Tuesday as a strong winter storm moves through the area. Treacherous road conditions are expected for the next 48 hours. 

The first wave of wintry weather is moving out of the area this morning but the second, stronger wave will move in late morning/early afternoon. 

4WARN Weather Alert: A major winter storm will affect Middle TN today

Around a half inch of sleet fell overnight which has made the roads even slicker than before bedtime Sunday. 

Use extreme caution if you are commuting today. Also, don't crowd the plow

The second round moves in this afternoon and will initially be a mix of freezing rain and sleet before becoming all snow later in the day. 

Snowfall amounts will be highest in the west/northwest with lighter amounts the more eastward you go. 

4WARN Weather Alert: A major winter storm will affect Middle TN today

West/Northwest TN: 4 to 6"

West Middle TN (Nashville): 2-4"

East Middle TN & Plateau  (East of I-65) 1-2" or less

Ice accumulations will be greatest for areas east of I-65. We believe a tenth of an inch up to a half inch is likely. 

4WARN Weather Alert: A major winter storm will affect Middle TN today

Temperatures remain below freezing for the next several days meaning road conditions will be slow to improve. 

Another winter storm will move through the area Wednesday night into Thursday and will bring the potential for another round of mixed precipitation. 

Snowfall looks more likely for West/Northwest TN again. 

The rest of the Mid State will likely get a round of freezing rain/sleet first before switching to snow. There's still lots of fine-tuning to do with this mid-week storm. 

Let's get through the one today and tomorrow first. 

4WARN Weather Alert: A major winter storm will affect Middle TN today

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.