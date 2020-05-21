4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Friday.
This evening, showers will gradually wind down. Temperatures will dip into the 60s, with areas of fog forming toward morning.
On Friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. A couple storms could become strong-severe especially south of I-40 during the late morning and early afternoon, with damaging wind and/or hail. By early evening, storm coverage will diminish greatly. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s and lowermost 80s. It'll turn more humid by late afternoon, too.
Saturday through Monday will give rise to spotty showers and thunderstorms. It'll be much more humid and hotter, with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the mid-upper 80s.
Even hotter weather's likely for the mid-late part of next week as the rain chance diminishes to just 20% by Wednesday.
