A mostly cloudy Sunday across Middle Tennessee with a few spotty showers possible this morning, north of I-40. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Cloudy and mild overnight with a few scattered showers starting on Monday morning, then a good chance of rain moving through around mid-day. We could even hear a few rumblings of thunder on Monday with a strong Southerly wind and our high around 70 degrees.
Tuesday will be terrific with partly sunny skies and our high near 75.
More rain and thunderstorms sweep in on Wednesday, however, and will likely linger into Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.