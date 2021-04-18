A few showers to close out the weekend, but a pleasant weather week is ahead.
We start today with sunshine but expect more clouds this afternoon. A shower or two is possible this evening, most likely after sunset. Highs this afternoon in the mid-60s. Lows tonight in the mid 40s.
More sunshine starts the week with mostly sunny skies both Monday and Tuesday with our highs near 70 degrees on Monday and even warmer on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.
On Tuesday evening a cold front will bring a few showers late overnight with lows in the upper 30s.
Wednesday morning a few showers linger. Clearing in the afternoon with cooler temperatures in the upper 50s.
Early Thursday morning some patchy frost will be possible, with lows dipping to the mid to upper 30s. Highs Thursday in the low to mid 60s.
Friday, mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers possible Friday evening. High in the upper 60s.
Saturday we'll start the weekend with a 50 percent chance of showers and a high near 70.
