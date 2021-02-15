4WARN Weather Alert for the next few days due to frigid temperatures and another round of winter weather.
Tonight freezing rain and sleet will change over to snow. The northwest corner of Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky will receive 3-5" of snow when all is done. In an area including Hopkinsville to Waverly and Paris will pick up 2-4". In Nashville to Lnden to Columbia up to 2" of sleet and snow accumulation is possible. That will be on top of ice. East of I-65 1/2" of ice is possible with less than an 1" of snow on top.
Tomorrow will be a very cold day as the morning low dips to the teens. Things will remain frozen.
Wednesday another sound of winter mix will move in and continue through Thursday. Expect a combination again of sleet, freezing rain and snow. The morning low will be in the teens and the highs near freezing.
Friday finally some sunshine with a morning low in the teens and highs near freezing.
Saturday will be warmer with the low in the teens and a high in the low 40s.
Sunday will feel great with more sunshine and a high in the upper 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.