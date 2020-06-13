Tonight will be mainly clear with the slightest shower chance early over southern Kentucky. By morning, temperatures will be in low 60s.
Sunday, we'll have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few showers and thunderstorms will develop, although the rain chance is just 30%. It'll be slightly cooler with a high in the mid 80s.
Monday will be even cooler and less humid with lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be seasonable. Hotter and more humid air will take over for the end of next week.
Through the next seven days, the rain chance will remain at 20% or less each day, so for many of you the next week will be completely dry.
