A week of Springlike weather begins today with clear, sunny skies and our high temperature above 60 degrees. It would be even warmer but a northerly wind today will keep Middle Tennessee a few degrees cooler today than the week ahead.
Our clear sky overnight tonight will allow temps to cool into the mid-30s.
Sunday night our winds will begin to shift, bringing us warmer air from the South, and really kicking off a nice, warm week of highs near or above 70 degrees.
Under continuous sunshine, Monday's high will be in the upper 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.