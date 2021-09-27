The nice weather is expected to continue for pretty much the entire week across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. We'll have plenty of sunshine to go around on this Monday with temperatures pushing into the mid 80s in some spots this afternoon. Tonight, will be mostly clear and comfortable with lows right around that 60 mark.
We hit the repeat button for our Tuesday and Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky each day and temperatures in the mid 80s again. The good news is that we'll have the warmer air, but that humidity is goin got stay in check during the day. A few more clouds are going to mix in on Thursday, but still looks like a decent amount of sunshine for our afternoon. Temperatures stay in the mid 80s as well. Friday will be slightly cooler with highs in the lower 80s. I cannot rule out a pop-up shower late in the day, but most if not all of the day is looking dry. The same goes for this weekend. A small chance of a shower Saturday and Sunday, but as of now it's looking mainly dry. The weekend will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.