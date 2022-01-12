A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Sunday due to the increasing potential for snow in Middle Tennessee.
Tonight will be cold, but not as cold as previous nights. Lows -- mid 30s by morning.
Thursday expect more cloud cover. A passing sprinkle or shower will be possible east of I-24 on Thursday. The high will be in the low 50s.
Friday will be dry but a little cooler, high only in the mid 40s.
Saturday, a patchy light wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow will develop across Middle Tennessee early in the morning. Precipitation will flip to all rain quickly. Roads will be just wet through the day, so don't cancel travel plans or errands for that day. Expect some dry times, too, especially east of I-65. It will be cold with the high in the low 40s.
Colder air will overspread the area Saturday night, turning rain to sleet and then all snow before sunrise on Sunday. A period of snow, which could be steady and heavy in spots at times, is likely on Sunday. Some areas are likely to develop slippery roads. A dusting to several inches of snow will be possible across Middle Tennessee. In Nashville, the early bird estimate is for as much as a few inches of snow by Sunday afternoon. Since we are still four days from Sunday however, check back with News4 frequently and expect changes to this forecast.
Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) will turn partly cloudy and remain chilly, high near 40.
Temperatures will moderate some on Tuesday with the high near 50.
A few showers Wednesday with a high in the mid 40s.
