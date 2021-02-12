4WARN Weather Alert: A major winter storm is set to hit Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky Sunday night into Monday. Travel from late Sunday night into Tuesday will be very treacherous across much of the area.
Tonight mostly cloudy and cold, lows in the upper 20s.
Saturday, a few rain showers mixed with freezing rain will pass well southeast of Nashville. This shouldn't cause any major problems. Otherwise, it'll remain mostly cloudy and cold, with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s.
Sunday, expect another cold day with a partly cloudy sky, high in the mid 30s. Light mixed precipitation moves in during the evening. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected on into Monday morning, with just rain across far southeastern Middle Tennessee, lows will dip to the mid 20s.
Another round of heavier precipitation moves in Monday afternoon through Monday night. It'll be a mix initially, turning to all snow as the storm exits overnight. The high will reach near freezing.
As much as 6" of snow may fall over southwest Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee by Tuesday morning. In Nashville, expect 1"-2" of snow on top of a build up of freezing rain and sleet by Tuesday morning. We'll have lesser amounts farther south & east. The morning low will again be in the mid 20s and the afternoon highs in the mid 30s. Some clearing takes place Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday partly cloudy and not as cold, low in the low 20s and the afternoon high in the low 40s.
Late Wednesday into Thursday, another winter storm will move through Middle Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.