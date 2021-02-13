4WARN Weather Alert: A major winter storm is set to hit Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky Sunday night into Monday. Travel from late Sunday night into Tuesday will be very treacherous across much of the area.
Today, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee until Noon. The main concern is freezing drizzle, freezing fog, or light freezing rain that could cause a light glaze of ice. Roads, bridges and untreated surfaces such as sidewalks may be slick. Otherwise, today will be cloudy and cold. Highs will struggle to break freezing. Lows fall to the mid 20s overnight.
Sunday (Valentine's Day), expect another cold day with a mostly cloudy sky, highs around freezing again. Light mixed precipitation moves in during the evening. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected on into Monday morning, with just rain across far southeastern Middle Tennessee, lows will dip to the mid 20s.
Another round of heavier precipitation moves in Monday (President's Day) afternoon through Monday night. It will be a mix initially, turning to all snow as the storm exits overnight. Highs will only be in the 20s with lows in the teens.
As much as 6" of snow may fall over southwest Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee by Tuesday morning. In Nashville, expect 1"-2" of snow, on top of a build up of freezing rain and sleet, by Tuesday morning. We'll have lesser amounts farther south & east.
All the precipitation clears out Tuesday, leaving behind a mostly cloudy sky and below freezing temperatures in the upper 20s. Lows remain in the teens. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with slightly warmer high temperatures in the mid 30s. Late Wednesday into Thursday, another winter storm will move through Middle Tennessee-- starting off as rain, turning to sleet and freezing rain, then snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.