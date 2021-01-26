4WARN Forecast: Winter Returning

One more mild day ahead of a winter-like blast. Some fog this morning with temperatures in the 60s by the afternoon.
Tonight, mostly clear with lows in the 30s.
For Wednesday, light rain moves back in. This may mix and change to light snow Wednesday afternoon. No accumulation is expected at this time. High in the mid 40s.
Temperatures fall to the upper 20s by Thursday morning.
Thursday will be dry and cold in the low 40s.
For Friday, cool sunshine with 50s for highs.
More rain moves in late Saturday lingering into at least the first part of Sunday. Highs both days will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.