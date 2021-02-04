After a few dry days, rain will briefly move into the mid state.
Rain will increase this evening. Expect a few heavy downpours just after dinnertime. It'll also be windy. After a mild day temperatures will fall to freezing Friday morning.
Friday will turn partly cloudy and cool -- high, 48.
Saturday, clouds will return. The high will be near 50. Light rain develops Saturday night, turning to light snow. It all moves out by Sunday morning. The low will dip to 30.
Super Bowl Sunday looks chilly, but uneventful. High near 40.
Monday partly cloudy and warmer, in the 50s.
Tuesday expect a rain/snow mix with a high in the mid 40s.
Really cold air for Wednesday and Thursday, Partly cloudy sky each day with lows in the mid 20s and highs in the mid 30s.
