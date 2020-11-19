Milder weather is expected through the end of the week.

4WARN Forecast: Windy and warmer

It will be windy today with warm south breezes topping 25 to 30 MPH. High near 70. The wind relaxes tonight as temperatures fall back into the 40s.

Warm and sunny tomorrow in the lower 70s. 

For Saturday, staying sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s.

A few more clouds are likely Sunday.  Showers move in Sunday night.  The high will reach the low 70s.

Monday partly sunny with a few showers early and a cooler afternoon, highs only in the upper 50s.

An active weather pattern holds for the first half of the Thanksgiving week with shower chances. 

