Rain will increase late this afternoon and this evening. Expect a few heavy downpours just after dinnertime. It'll also be windy, so be extra careful driving. Temperatures will climb into the low 50s before falling to freezing Friday morning.
Friday will turn partly cloudy and cool -- high, 48.
Saturday, clouds will return with spotty light rain developing Saturday night, turning to light snow.
Super Bowl Sunday looks chilly, but uneventful.
Monday will be warmer, in the 50s, followed by a rain/snow mix Tuesday and Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.