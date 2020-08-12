Thunderstorms will expand in coverage this afternoon. Count on very heavy downpours at times with frequent lightning. Highs today will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Storms will gradually diminish this evening. Temperatures will hold in the 70s overnight.
Thursday and Friday will be a lot like today with showers and storms common especially during the afternoon and early evening.
A few lingering showers and storms are likely Saturday, with only isolated storms along a cold front on Sunday. Behind that front, slightly cooler and less humid air will move in for the first half of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.