Rain and storms will become likely on Thursday as a cold front approaches Middle Tennessee.
This evening, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible with rain a little more widespread over western Middle Tennessee, West Tennessee, and eventually southwest Kentucky. It'll remain warm and humid with lows in the low 70s.
As a cold front moves into the area on Thursday, showers and thunderstorms will become widespread, especially during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will only top off in the low-mid 80s.
Rain will exit early Friday to make for a drier, less humid, and brighter 4th of July weekend. Lows this weekend will be in the 50s and 60s. Expect highs in the low-mid 80s.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will return Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon of next week.
