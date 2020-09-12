Showers and a few isolated rumbles of thunder will continue to skirt through the area this afternoon and evening.
While severe weather isn't a concern, flooding could develop in some spots that see continuous rounds of rain today.
As a front slowly drops in tonight rain chances will remain elevated through at least Sunday. Rain will likely be around at sunrise Sunday.
Heavier downpours could lead to more spotty flooding Sunday.
Rain chances back off Monday through Wednesday next week.
What's left of Tropical Storm Sally will create a better chance for rain for us Thursday and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.