Widespread rain will move into Middle Tennessee tonight.
Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected at times tonight with about an inch of rainfall area wide. Take it slow for the morning commute on Monday.
This round of rain will be wrapping up shortly after sunrise Monday.
Rain stays away Monday afternoon and Tuesday before another round Tuesday overnight.
Spotty, cold showers will continue for the first half of the day Wednesday before wrapping up.
Thursday and Friday will be dry before our next round of rain on Saturday.
Temperatures this week will be fairly seasonable.
Highs will top out in the 40's with overnight lows in the 20's and 30's.
