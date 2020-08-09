Hot and humid day across Middle Tennessee.
A few isolated showers remain possible this afternoon but a lot of folks will stay dry today.
A much better chance for rain is expected for the upcoming week.
Isolated showers and storms are likely Monday afternoon with highs in the 90's for most.
More widespread rain is expected Tuesday through next weekend.
Rainfall amounts for the upcoming week will range from 1-3 inches - not a ton of rain but enough to help the grass out.
Highs all week long will be warm and muggy with 90's expected each day.
