A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for several counties in Middle Tennessee through Sunday night for the potential for isolated flooding.
A wet weekend is ahead for Middle Tennessee.
Scattered showers will be common throughout the day today.
Some areas could pick up anywhere from 1" to 3" of rain today.
A few rumbles of thunder are likely but severe weather is not anticipated. In fact, most of what we see this weekend will be just rain.
Scattered showers continue on Sunday and for the first half of next week.
Our first strong cold front of the season arrives Tuesday and should begin clearing the area by Wednesday.
After this front passes, we're looking at a real taste of Fall by the end of next week when highs will only be in the mid 70's.
