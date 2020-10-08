4WARN Forecast: Wet Weekend Ahead

Cool and bright morning with temperatures in the 50s. Sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon and highs in the middle 80s.
Clouds with Hurricane Delta will begin to move in on Friday, the high will reach 80. Low in the mid 60s.
Friday night through the weekend, expect periods of rain and some thunderstorms. Windy with periods of heavy rain. It won't rain for the entire weekend. The rain will come in spurts. 2-3" of rain is possible. Weekend temperatures will top off in the 70s, although it'll be much more humid.
Drying out early next week. Staying warm and humid in the 80s.
