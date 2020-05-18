Mostly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms, mainly east of 65. Highs in the 70s.
Wet weather continues through Tuesday and Wednesday with cooler temperatures and off/on showers. Highs in the 60s and 70s.
By the end of the week, we'll warm into the lower 80s.
Another hot weekend awaits! Highs in the 80s with minimal risk for a shower or storm.
