The weekend is off to a wet start but drier weather ends the weekend on Sunday just in time for trick or treaters.
Rain showers continue this morning, gradually clearing to the east by this afternoon. Areas east of I-65 will still deal with some spotty showers throughout this afternoon and evening. It will be a cool day with highs in the mid-50s.
Sunshine will gradually return on Halloween (Sunday) as temperatures rebound into the mid-60s. Trick-or-treat weather tomorrow night looks pleasant with 50s in store under a clear sky.
Monday and Tuesday look nice with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the 40s.
A cold front comes through early next week to keep the fall feel in place. Expect some rain and very chilly weather Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will only be in the low-50s. Then, Friday, drier air will move in.
