The final week of 2020 starts off dry, but it ends with wet weather.
Tonight partly cloudy and much colder, low in the upper 20s.
Tuesday will be bright and dry. Afternoon temperatures in the lower 50s. Lows in the 40s.
By the middle of the week, Wednesday it will be warm and breezy. Highs will be near 60. Rain moves in during the late afternoon.
Widespread, soaking rain and a few storms are expected through much of the day Thursday. Highs will in the mid 60s.
A few showers will likely be around for the first few hours Friday before clearing out in the afternoon. We'll be in the 50s.
The first weekend of 2021 will be chilly but mostly dry. Saturday and Sunday highs in the 40s with lows in the 20s. Saturday late night, there could be some rain move but exit by Sunday morning.
