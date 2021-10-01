Rain returns to Nashville and the rest of the Mid State this weekend.
Tonight, a few showers will continue out along the Tennessee River. It'll stay warm and humid for early October. By morning, expect temperatures in the mid-upper 60s.
Saturday will be variably cloudy and turn warm with isolated showers developing. The highest rain chance for pop-up showers will be along and west of I-65. Highs will be in the upper 70s - mid 80s.
Sunday into Monday will be unsettled with clouds and occasional rain. A few thunderstorms will also be possible.
Then, Tuesday through Thursday count on variable cloud cover again and isolated-spotty showers each afternoon. Lows will be around 60 with highs in the 70s.
