Showers in the Mid State through Wednesday. Cooler air moves in through the end of the week.
Tonight will be a continuation of the day with more showers & mild air, lows in the lows 60s before dawn.
Rain gradually exits from west to east on Wednesday as cooler air moves in. Temperatures start in the low 60s and fall back into the 50s by late afternoon.
Thursday and Friday will be brighter with lows in the 40s highs in the 60s.
This weekend will bring the chance for some showers on both Saturday and Sunday from the remnants of Eta. It'll be much warmer with highs in the low 70s.
Behind a strong cold front Sunday night, much colder air takes over Monday and Tuesday of next week. Highs in the 50s. Sweaters!
