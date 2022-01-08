Snow beings to melt today as temperatures finally get above freezing for the first time in a few days.
After a cold start this morning, temperatures will warm to the mid-40s this afternoon. It will be partly cloudy and breezy.
More melting is likely Sunday as temperatures begin in the 40s and climb to the 50s, with rain. Steady rain is likely through much of Sunday, tapering off during the late afternoon into early evening from west to east.
Dry but colder weather will take over on Monday. Morning low in the mid 20s and the high in the low 40s. More sunshine again on Tuesday, but even colder in the upper 30s.
Temperatures will then moderate for Wednesday to Friday of next week, highs in the low 50s. Each day will feature a small chance of a passing shower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.