Well, the sun has returned but the cold is sticking around for one more day before a warm up this weekend.
After another start in the 20's Friday morning, we'll climb back to near-averages in the upper 40's/low 50's in the afternoon.
Another shot at a few showers rolls in Saturday afternoon but a washout is not expected.
There may be a few lingering showers first thing Sunday but the majority of the day will be dry.
Christmas week starts dry and sunny!
Monday and Tuesday look great with ample sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 50's.
Isolated showers will begin to work back on Wednesday night as a powerful cold front sweeps through the area. The wettest day of next week will be Christmas Eve.
We'll have to keep an eye on the cold air rushing in on the backside of this system. If the forecast favors us we may actually wake up to a white Christmas this year. Don't take it to the bank just yet as we're a week away from that system and climatology for snow on Christmas is not great for the area - only a 19% chance for snow on Christmas Day.
