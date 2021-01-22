4WARN Forecast: Weekend sunshine and rain chances

After patchy morning fog, the sun finally reveals itself by afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Saturday morning starts off cold! Lows in the 20s.
Loads of sunshine carries through the day on Saturday. Once again temps will be near 50.
Clouds and rain quickly move back on Sunday. Look for rain in the area by the middle of the morning Sunday, lasting through the Monday night. Highs Sunday in the mid 50s.
Washout conditions are expected on Monday as a potent storm system works through the Mid-South. A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out. Severe weather looks unlikely at this point. High will soar to the low and mid 60s.
Rainfall amounts Sunday through Monday range from 1-3" with isolated higher amounts.
There's a brief lull in the rain on Tuesday before another chance for rain moves in midweek. Highs will remain in the low 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.