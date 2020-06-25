Typical late June weather the next few days with high heat, humidity, and a few showers and thunderstorms from time to time.
Partly cloudy and hotter today and humid. Highs in upper 80s and low 90s. Most areas will remain dry all day.
This weekend will feature high heat and humidity from late morning through the afternoon. Lows around 70, highs in the low 90s, with a chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms.
The likelihood for scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain elevated well into next week.
