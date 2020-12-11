Some rain for the weekend with cooler air returning.
Showers move in overnight tonight into early Saturday. Low in the mid 50s.
Most of the rain wraps up in the afternoon Saturday as the winds pick up. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s.
Colder on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s. By Sunday night, another wave of rain showers with a few wet snowflakes mixing in for some. Lows drop to the mid to upper 30s.
Monday some early morning showers are possible followed by a dry cool afternoon, high in the upper 40s.
Tuesday expect increasing clouds with highs to rise to the mid 50s.
Tuesday night into early Wednesday, another rain/snow mix will be possible. The morning low will dip to the mid 30s. Highs on Wednesday will only reach the mid 40s.
Thursday and Friday sunshine returns with high in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
