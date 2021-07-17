Off and on rain showers throughout the weekend, but a drier pattern is ahead next week. 

Scattered showers and a few isolated storms will pop up both Saturday and Sunday, especially in the afternoon/evening. No severe weather is expected, but some cells could produce some heavy downpours and gusty wind. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s and lows around 70°. 

You can keep up with weather across the midstate on the free News4 app for your smartphone or tablet. 

Weather App Prompt

We'll see an isolated shower or two on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 80s. 

Much drier and sunnier as we head into Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances remain very low each day with highs warming back up to the upper 80s to low 90s. 

We could see a few more isolated rain showers appear again by the end of the week on Friday. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.