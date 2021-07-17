Off and on rain showers throughout the weekend, but a drier pattern is ahead next week.
Scattered showers and a few isolated storms will pop up both Saturday and Sunday, especially in the afternoon/evening. No severe weather is expected, but some cells could produce some heavy downpours and gusty wind. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s and lows around 70°.
We'll see an isolated shower or two on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Much drier and sunnier as we head into Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances remain very low each day with highs warming back up to the upper 80s to low 90s.
We could see a few more isolated rain showers appear again by the end of the week on Friday.
