4WARN Forecast: Weekend showers and storms

Isolated showers and storms are in the forecast to wrap up the week.
However, rain will be pretty spread out again today.
Highs top out in the upper 80's and low 90's this afternoon.
Better rain chances are on the way this weekend.
Both Saturday and especially Sunday we'll have storms to dodge.
Rain chances remain high going into next week, too.
Monday and Tuesday isolated to scattered showers and storms are likely with temperatures hovering in the upper 80's.
