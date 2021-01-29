Becoming sunny again and touch warmer. Highs in the upper 40s this afternoon.
Clouds return as a southerly breeze develops tomorrow. That breeze will make it warmer - 50s during the afternoon. Rain showers move in late Saturday or Saturday night.
Some showers linger into Sunday morning with a little clearing by afternoon, highs in the upper 50s.
Much colder air filters in Sunday night, turning some residual moisture over to snow. Minor snow accumulations will be possible by Monday morning, especially well east of Nashville. There should be flurries in a few spots early Monday, too. The morning low will be near freezing. The afternoon high will be in the low 40s.
Pleasant weather with moderating temperatures takes over for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Morning lows will dip to the upper 20s, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Wednesday will be breezy with a slight chance of showers and a high in the upper 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.