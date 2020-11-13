We're off to another chilly start with areas of dense fog. Sunshine comes back out in full force with highs in the low 60s.
Tonight will be cold with lows in the 30s underneath mostly clear sky.
Clouds move back in for Saturday as temperatures soar. Highs in the low 70s.
Showers possible late Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front approaches. Sunday afternoon will be drier in the upper 60s.
Colder air then builds in early next week with even more sunshine expected Monday all the way through Friday. Lows will be in the 30s and highs in the low to mid 60s.
