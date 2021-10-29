The weekend is off to a wet start but drier weather ends the weekend on Sunday just in time for trick or treaters.
Tonight on and off showers, low near 50.
Clouds with occasional showers and chilly air will hang around in the Mid State into early Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, most if not all the rain will shift east of Nashville. Highs will be in the 50s once again.
Sunshine will gradually return on Sunday as temperatures rebound into the 60s. Trick-or-treat weather Sunday night looks pleasant with 50s in store under a clear sky.
Monday and Tuesday look nice with sunshine and highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s,
A cold front comes through early next week to keep the fall feel in place. Expect some rain and very chilly weather Wednesday and Thursday. Highs only in the mid 50s.
Then, Friday, drier air will move in.
