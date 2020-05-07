A Freeze Watch has been posted for Friday night and early Saturday morning for all of eastern Middle Tennessee.
Clouds and rain return late tonight. Rain times on Friday mainly in the morning, exiting during the afternoon from west to east. Expect high wind at times from 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Temperatures will be cooler holding in the 50s and lowermost 60s.
Widespread frost is likely Saturday morning, with a freeze in some areas especially east of Nashville. The afternoon will be sunny and unseasonably cool, high in the mid 60s.
More frost is expected on Sunday morning. The afternoon will be a little warmer with sunshine and a high in the upper 60s.
Monday will be pleasant with a high near 70
More rain showers move in on Tuesday, high in the 70s.
Late next week will be much warmer -- low 80s for highs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.